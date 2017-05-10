The Handmaid’s Tale is a story about sex, but we didn't seen any consensual sex in the first four episodes Hulu’s newest drama. That all changed in the latest instalment of the frighteningly-realistic dystopian drama, "Faithful." Episode five of Handmaid’s Tale deals with four excessively different sex scenes you won’t be able to forget.
Throughout "Faithful," Offred (Elisabeth Moss) — whom I will call June from here on out because that’s what she would want — has sex with her fan-favourite husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle), along with the Commander’s extremely mysterious driver Nick (Max Minghella). She is also raped by the commander in yet another heart-wrenching ceremony scene. Each of these four moments has a major impact on the show.
We broke down each of the scenes and what they mean for both the series and June. Scroll through the gallery to get all the details. Handmaid’s Tale will never be the same after this.