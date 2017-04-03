That’s why the moment after Perry reveals he's in on the secret is the second the Big Little Lies finale starts giving off major horror movie vibes. Despite the obvious looming menace of Perry’s rage, Celeste continues on with her plan to attend Trivia Night with her husband. In the same way we yell at a slasher film heroine, “Don’t go in the house,” we yell at Celeste, “Don’t leave the house,” as she glides out of her palatial mansion with Perry — who previously threatened to kill his spouse — towering over her.