The Big Little Lies finale may have been hurtling towards the big reveal of the Trivia Night Murder Victim, but one moment in “You Get What You Need” was much, much scarier than a costumed killing. Before Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) even arrive at the fatal Otter Bay party, Perry reveals he knows about his wife’s secret apartment, which she rented as a way to leave him. The aggressively abusive man drops the bombshell without a hint of emotion in his voice, making it all the more frightening.