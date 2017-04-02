Do You Want More Of Big Little Lies? So Does Reese Witherspoon

What we thought would be the series finale of Big Little Lies airs tonight (and we can't stop trying to guess who gets killed), but it turns out there may be more than one season of HBO's latest prestige drama.
Luckily, we are not alone. Reese Witherspoon dropped some news in a Facebook Live chat that is a game changer for the show, and potentially for the idea that episode 7 is the finale. There may be a second season.
"One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a season 2," InStyle reports that Witherspoon said. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."
Now that's interesting. Moriarty is the author of the book that Big Little Lies is based on, while David E. Kelley wrote the TV scripts, so part two may be based on another book or simply find Witherspoon asking Moriarty to spin an entirely new scenario for the characters. Since Witherspoon is an exeutive producer on the show (so is Nicole Kidman), as well as one of its stars, she's certainly got the credits to keep it going if there is interest!
Witherspoon also gives us a hint that all of the characters might not return if there is a second season. That's okay, because Witherspoon already knows who she wants to add to the cast: "We thought maybe J.Lo should be in Big Little Lies 2, because I'm a huge fan of J.Lo," she said.
J.Lo as a Monterey mom, going up against Renata (because you know she'd be team Madeline Mackenzie)? We'd watch that.
