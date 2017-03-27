The other important alteration is intended to have the opposite effect — to make a very unlikable character more sympathetic. Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) attends therapy with Celeste (Nicole Kidman) in the show‚ until she tries out a solo session while he's out of town. But in the book, Celeste sees the therapist alone from the get-go. Having Perry participate in therapy makes him seem like a better guy: he's a domestic abuser, yes, but he knows he has a problem and is willing to work on it. It indicates he knows his behavior is unacceptable and wants to change. Celeste and Perry seem like more of a team. Plus, the tense dynamic of the therapy sessions is riveting, as is watching the pair negotiate in the moment how much truth about their marriage they want to share with the counselor.