Madeline is on her second marriage — not surprising given that the divorce rate in the United States is over 50%. That Elle would end up divorced and remarried 16 years later isn’t unlikely. Madeline feels like she is missing something, having traded the promise of some different tomorrow for full time motherhood years before, and is now grasping at straws for a sense of fulfillment. I imagine that it’s the same decision that an idealistic Elle, wanting to be the best mother possible, would have also made after having a child. But motherhood and marriage aren’t easy. And the rough edges that make Madeline such an interesting character seem to be the direct result of having that bubble of perfection burst.