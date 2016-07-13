Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 15 Years Since Legally Blonde

Bend — and snap! It's hard to believe, but it's been 15 years since Legally Blonde came into our lives. And we aren't the only ones celebrating Elle Woods today. Reese Witherspoon shared a nostalgic Instagram photo in homage to her ditzy, pink-loving character.
In an exclusive interview with Instagram, the actress shared that she kept all of her outfits from the film (lucky!) and that she first realized the impact the movie had when she started seeing little kids dressed up as Elle Woods for Halloween.
Of course, she wasn't the only one who joined in on the 15-year-anniversary fun. Fans around the world have been posting bend-and-snap videos in her honor.
Fun! And remember: Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.
