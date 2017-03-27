Big Little Lies Episode 6 Recap: “Burning Love”

The push and pull dynamic of Perry’s abuse is on full display in “Burning Love”. He tries to isolate Celeste from Madeline through seduction. He comes onto her when she’s speaking to Madeline over the phone. He tries to persuade her to join him on his business trip to Phoenix and skip out on the premiere of Madeline’s play, Avenue Q. Perry’s love is a mace wrapped in silk — every romantic gesture hides violent intentions. None of this works well enough so Perry amps things up by returning from Phoenix early in order to join Celeste at the premiere. Of course, Perry would never be completely selfless. While Celeste gets ready he tries to initiate sex. He caresses her one moment, then whips out his hard-on the next. But she bristles at these overtures leading him to react the only way he knows how when he’s insecure: violently. He pulls her hair roughly when she tries to walk away. This leads to the most intense moment of “Burning Love” in which Celeste defends herself by taking a tennis racket to Perry’s exposed penis. That leaves him with a rightly deserved broken urethra. Celeste explains her Perry’s injury as the result of rough sex. It’s what they always do as a couple, mask the darker contours of their marriage with passion. This time the passion is a cover story she can peddle to Madeline and any friends that ask. But the truth of the situation is impossible to deny. “You’re lucky I didn’t kill you,” Perry whispers. It’s Perry’s cold, seething delivery of this threat that forces Celeste to see her husband for what he truly is. It also leads her to finally take Dr. Reisman’s advice by looking at an apartment that I sincerely hope she signs a lease for. But I also wish Celeste would finally open up to Madeline. This is trauma she can’t carry on her own. Continuing to project the image of the beautiful, passionate, and intensely dedicated couple to everyone will only isolate her further.