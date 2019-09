Big Little Lies takes the idea of women-fronted entertainment one step further, though: it centers not just the stories of women characters, but their points of view, as well. In BLL, the male characters are secondary — all of them. And while none of the women in BLL are people who are necessarily easy to like, they don't have to be . What the series does is that it goes beyond the stereotypes of bored, bitchy housewives and complicates these characters. They are mothers, they are victims , they are sisters, they are friends. They are flawed and human and real. They are everything we need more of on our screens.