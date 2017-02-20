Big Little Lies Doesn’t Need “Strong Women” To Be A Feminist Show

When we think of "strong women," we think fighters — women who combat great odds. Madeline declares she tends to her grudges "like little pets" — she's not a crusader for justice, as she claims, but is simply a bored woman searching for some sort of purpose. Something to do. A series that painted its women as bored, bitter, "bitchy" housewives could have been the opposite of what women need to see on television. Instead, Big Little Lies deep dives into the psyche of these women and reveals that they are more than their surface-level stereotypes. Yes, they are stay-at-home moms who care about status, nice cars, and trivial grudges, but they are also deeply human. They are flawed, messy, and capable of hurting as well as being hurt. They are well-crafted, fully-realized characters — they just might not be our idols. And why do they need to be? We need more women on television, not because we need more heroines, but because we need to see women as they actually are. The wife, the mother, the girlfriend — women can very well be those things, as long as those things aren't all they are. Big Little Lies lets us see women as persons worthy of sharing their story — even if the women in question aren't all that remarkable or extraordinary.