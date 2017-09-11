Alexis Bledel Took Home Her First Emmy Last Night & It Was As Emotional As You'd Expect

Alexis Bledel's graced both small and big screens plenty of times — but this year was the first time she took home an Emmy Award.
At the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, Bledel won an award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Ofglen in The Handmaid's Tale.
"I'm surprised, and really excited, and, yeah, a little emotional," Bledel told Entertainment Tonight of her win. "It's all the feelings."
The 35-year-old added that she was "fortunate" to be a part of the acclaimed Hulu series.
"I'm so fortunate to be a part of such an incredible company of actors and to get to tell this story now is just such an honor," Bledel told ET's Courtney Tezeno. "People have had such strong reactions to it, and it's been so interesting to talk about everything it brings up for people. To continue doing the work, to get to go back and keep doing the work is just so exciting."
Bledel only starred in four episodes of The Handmaid's Tale's first season. But thanks in large part to her nuanced portrayal of Ofglen, she became one of the show's most memorable characters. (Just try to find someone who didn't cry when Ofglen was forced to undergo female genital mutilation.)
The actress also teased a "darker" season 2 for the series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel.
"It only gets darker, if you can imagine that," Bledel told ET. "I'm so on board for anything that [creator] Bruce Miller imagines. I mean, he's just an incredible writer, and I'm, again, so fortunate to get to play this character who's just incredibly strong. And I love the way her mind works. To just get to delve into that again, I can't wait to see what we get to do."
