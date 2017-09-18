Master Of None's Lena Waithe Is The First Black Woman To Win This Emmy Award

“I see each and everyone one of you,” Waithe said to her LGBTQIA family while accepting the Outstanding Writing award. “The things that make us different, those are our super powers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape, and go out there and conquer the world. Because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it. And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a little queer Black girl from the South Side of Chicago.”