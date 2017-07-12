How To Watch The 2017 Emmy Nominations Online

If there was any question that we’re living in a golden age of television, 2017 answered it. From dystopian thrillers like The Handmaid's Tale to breakout hits like This Is Us and perennial favorites like Veep, this season of television made us laugh, cry, and nervously curl into a ball to rock back and forth.
The best of this year’s shows will be announced tomorrow during the 2017 Emmy Award nominations at 11:30 a.m. The announcement will be broadcast online, so you don’t need a cable subscription to watch. The Emmy Award website will stream the nominations, and you can also catch the event on their Facebook page. Both streams will start around 11:20 a.m. ET, with the actual nominations starting 10 minutes later. If you can't tune in, CBS News will also be posting live updates on their website.
The nominations announcement will be hosted by Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore at the Wolf Theater at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Hollywood. Chlumsky has four Emmy nominations for her work on Veep, and Moore won a Daytime Emmy in 2000 for his work on The Young and the Restless. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will also be at the award nominations.
While shows like This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale are heavily favored to get multiple nominations, the Emmys are known for nominating some dark horses. With all of the great shows that aired this year, it makes sense that it's hard to narrow the field to a predictable few. Tomorrow’s nominations should be full of surprises.
Don’t fret if you’ve been stockpiling entire seasons of shows in your queue. The Emmy Awards will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17 on CBS, so you have plenty of time to binge the nominated shows before the big night. Happy streaming!
