Darren Criss Just Shared Some Major News With Us

If you try to name everything Darren Criss has been a part of since he burst onto the scene with his role as Blaine in Glee, you'd run out of breath. He appeared in a Katy Perry music video, starred in two Broadway musicals, co-starred in the movie Girl Most Likely, is slated to appear in next season's American Crime Story, — and this doesn't even touch on the work he did way back when, in A Very Potter Musical. Achieving all of this by age 30, you'd think he'd be ready to take a break. Instead, he's launching a whole new project with his brother, Chuck Criss. It's a band called Computer Games , and the two spoke to Refinery29 about their adventure.