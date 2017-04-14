Do you remember what Rachel (Lea Michele) and Blaine's (Darren Criss) first duet was on Glee? If you guessed that it was a cover of The Human League's "Don't You Want Me," you're right.
In memory of the beloved Fox series, Michele and Criss joined forces to recreate their iconic song at a Facebook Live event. And since the original performance came during the episode "Blame It On the Alcohol," they started things off with a glass of wine. It's a definite step up from the cheap drinks the partygoers were enjoying as the gang played "spin the bottle" — which led to Blaine and Rachel's kiss.
Michele posted the new performance of the song to her Facebook page, as well as to her YouTube account, on Wednesday.
It's no surprise that Michele and her former costar are still feeling the Glee love. In a Facebook Live interview with Criss this week, Michele admitted to watching Glee reruns — alone.
"I still watch Glee all the time," Michele said during the Facebook Live event. "I think that is something the world should know — that Lea Michele watches Glee, like, by herself," Criss joked in response.
In addition to the Glee throwback, Michele shared a video to her YouTube channel of her and Criss singing her song "Getaway Car," from her album Places, out on April 28.
In January, Michele revealed that her songwriting for Places, her second album, was inspired by the late Cory Monteith. The pair were dating when Monteith died unexpectedly in 2013.
"We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great," Michele said when describing the song at a concert earlier this year. "Everything was getting big and popular with Glee, and it was sort of our escape. So this next song is called 'Getaway Car,' and it's having that moment in the car."
Michele performed some of Criss' original music with him, too, singing along to "Lost Boys Life," a song from Criss' band Computer Games.
The performances might not evoke as much nostalgia as the Glee covers, but it's heartwarming to see the two performers are still friends after all these years.
