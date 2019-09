During a recent Facebook Live with her former co-star Darren Criss , Michele revealed that she often rewatches episodes of Glee. Alone. (And we bet that she also sings along at the top of her lungs, too.) To make things even easier for us Glee fans, Buzzfeed entertainment writer Jarrett Wielsman cut and shared the exact portion of the video in which the 30-year-old singer and actress confesses to binging Glee on the regular, saving us from having to watch the entire thirty minute hang-out (no offense, Michele and Criss).