"I still watch Glee all the time," Michele says, laughing at the camera. "I think that is something the world should know — that Lea Michele watches Glee, like, by herself," Criss adds, laughing. Michele chimes in, saying, "I am Rachel Berry." Criss, on the other hand, couldn't remember the last time he watched the series that propelled his acting and singing career, admitting it was probably way back when they were still filming together on set.