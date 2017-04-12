How much do you love Glee? I bet it's not more than Lea Michele loves the formerly popular Fox musical series created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy. Because Michele loves the show a lot — like, an embarrasing amount. But much like her character, Rachel Berry, she has no time for shame in her musical-loving game.
During a recent Facebook Live with her former co-star Darren Criss, Michele revealed that she often rewatches episodes of Glee. Alone. (And we bet that she also sings along at the top of her lungs, too.) To make things even easier for us Glee fans, Buzzfeed entertainment writer Jarrett Wielsman cut and shared the exact portion of the video in which the 30-year-old singer and actress confesses to binging Glee on the regular, saving us from having to watch the entire thirty minute hang-out (no offense, Michele and Criss).
Advertisement
"I still watch Glee all the time," Michele says, laughing at the camera. "I think that is something the world should know — that Lea Michele watches Glee, like, by herself," Criss adds, laughing. Michele chimes in, saying, "I am Rachel Berry." Criss, on the other hand, couldn't remember the last time he watched the series that propelled his acting and singing career, admitting it was probably way back when they were still filming together on set.
The entire exchange will warm the heart of any Glee fan.
Nothing has surprised me less than Lea Michele saying she still watches old #Glee episodes https://t.co/kkuFJqujkD pic.twitter.com/27GzaQwNDc— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 12, 2017
And, for bonus points, you can watch the entire Facebook Live, below.
Advertisement