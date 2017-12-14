Kaia Gerber Stars In Versace Campaign 30 Years After Her Mother

In September, a collection of fashion's original supermodels gathered together on the runway to pay homage to the late Gianni Versace for the 20th anniversary of his death. Casual, right? Recreating one of the most iconic moments in fashion history, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen took to the Versace catwalk, walking to Freedom! 90 just as they did for the brand's fall/winter 1991 show. "This is for you, Gianni," said Donatella Versace's recorded voice from behind the curtain — and the crowd went nuts. Understandably, Donatella is building off of such excitement moment with her spring campaign, which features Kaia Gerber, 30 years after her mother starred in an advertisement for the house alongside Christy Turlington.
For Versace’s spring 2018 ad, Steven Meisel photographed one stellar model line-up. Campbell, Turlington, Gisele Bündchen, Natalia Vodianova, and Gigi Hadid star alongside Gerber in what's going to be a campaign that will go down in history. The newest of the pack, Gerber is poised to become a supermodel in her own right. In September, she took New York Fashion Week by storm, making appearances at Calvin Klein, Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs. Milan, however, brought the mommy-and-me moment we’ve been waiting for: Crawford and Gerber's first (and hopefully not last) show together at Versace.
“It has been amazing shooting this campaign surrounded by all of my friends and some of Gianni’s to whom this collection is a tribute,” Versace tells WWD. “I felt so many different emotions at the same time, but they were all very positive. There was such a joyful energy in the air, it was like I went in a travel machine and went back to the nineties. It was like if Gianni was on set with us.”
