Kaia Gerber Stars In Versace Campaign 30 Years After Her Mother

In September, a collection of fashion's original supermodels gathered together on the runway to pay homage to the late Gianni Versace for the 20th anniversary of his death . Casual, right? Recreating one of the most iconic moments in fashion history, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen took to the Versace catwalk, walking to Freedom! 90 just as they did for the brand's fall/winter 1991 show. "This is for you, Gianni," said Donatella Versace's recorded voice from behind the curtain — and the crowd went nuts. Understandably, Donatella is building off of such excitement moment with her spring campaign, which features Kaia Gerber, 30 years after her mother starred in an advertisement for the house alongside Christy Turlington