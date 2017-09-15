Shown at his usual location, the Park Avenue Armory, Jacobs' spring 2018 collection — which marked his 25th year in fashion — was one that looked to his own history for inspiration. "This collection is the reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City," he explained in the show notes. But it wasn't just the little details that we've come to call his trademarks — like his penchant for playing with proportion, and his love of a hat (courtesy of Stephen Jones) — that were present. It was his specific uses of fabric, color, and cuts: Models walked out in bright, oversized clothing that ran the gamut from the sporty to the casual to the extremely glamorous. And some pieces looked pretty familiar.