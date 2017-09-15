There are very few designers who can be self-referential and get away with it — Miuccia Prada chief among them. But on Wednesday at exactly 6:00 pm, Marc Jacobs joined the ranks.
Shown at his usual location, the Park Avenue Armory, Jacobs' spring 2018 collection — which marked his 25th year in fashion — was one that looked to his own history for inspiration. "This collection is the reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City," he explained in the show notes. But it wasn't just the little details that we've come to call his trademarks — like his penchant for playing with proportion, and his love of a hat (courtesy of Stephen Jones) — that were present. It was his specific uses of fabric, color, and cuts: Models walked out in bright, oversized clothing that ran the gamut from the sporty to the casual to the extremely glamorous. And some pieces looked pretty familiar.
Is there such a thing as a fashion "Easter egg?" Well, it seems like Jacobs' latest collection was full of them. Ahead, we've broken down some of our favorite looks from spring 2018, and put them next to the vintage MJ looks we think inspired them (some even go all the way back to 2003!).