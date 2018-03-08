Update: You’ll probably actually wish the feather headbands Alexander Wang presented in his spring 2018 collection in the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn were from Party City when we tell you how much they currently retail for. The pieces, featuring sayings like “Wangover,” “Party Animal,” and “After After Party” are available now, and prices range from $3,900 to $6,000. Oh, and you can only buy them in-store, which is probably best, to be honest, considering you’ll want to be sure about a purchase this costly.