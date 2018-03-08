Update: You’ll probably actually wish the feather headbands Alexander Wang presented in his spring 2018 collection in the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn were from Party City when we tell you how much they currently retail for. The pieces, featuring sayings like “Wangover,” “Party Animal,” and “After After Party” are available now, and prices range from $3,900 to $6,000. Oh, and you can only buy them in-store, which is probably best, to be honest, considering you’ll want to be sure about a purchase this costly.
This article was originally published on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
Blair Waldorf’s favorite accessory is back and with a very downtown update, courtesy of Alexander Wang, purveyor of all things cool. On Saturday evening, the designer presented his spring 2018 collection in Bushwick, Brooklyn after making stops in Soho and East Village. After an hour wait that left attendees standing on the street (the show had no seats), models including Binx Walton, Kendall Jenner (“momager” Kris Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian West watched from behind the barricades), and Bella Hadid finally hopped off Wang’s party bus wearing headpieces similar to what Party City sells to celebrate say, New Year’s Eve or your birthday; his version, however, featured phrases like “Wangover,” “Party Animal,” and “After After Party.”
We take Wang's latest offering as indication that the designer no longer wants to be part of that whole “No After Party” narrative. His aptly-named #Wangfest rager (which went into the wee hours of Sunday morning) featured a killer line-up of musical performances (Cardi B! Ja Rule and Ashanti!), donut towers, alcoholic drinks in pouches with Wang-branded lanyards (for a hands-free experience), and a bouncy house. And while last season's presentation was after party-less, like Wang’s “No After Party” collection, the more wearable pieces went fast. And we presume these feathered head toppers are going to as well.
After all, who doesn’t love merch that asks, “Where the party at?”
