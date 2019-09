I'm Actually Excited To See What Cardi B Wears To The BET Awards

Although hearing “ Now you wanna buy me diamonds and Armani suits, Adrienne Vittadini and Chanel 9 boots ” (hi, Lil' Kim) and “ dripped in Gabbana, nineties style, the finest style ” (shout-out, Foxy Brown) was commonplace in the ‘90s, it's been a while since we've had a woman who raps about (and enthusiastically embraces) high-fashion. Okay. I know you're probably thinking, What about Nicki Minaj? And yes, Onika has her own list of style credentials. But, I'm talking about someone who has an eye like Kimberly Jones — and Love & Hip Hop: New York alum and rapper Cardi B might just be that person.