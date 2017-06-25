I'm Actually Excited To See What Cardi B Wears To The BET Awards

Although hearing “Now you wanna buy me diamonds and Armani suits, Adrienne Vittadini and Chanel 9 boots” (hi, Lil' Kim) and “dripped in Gabbana, nineties style, the finest style” (shout-out, Foxy Brown) was commonplace in the ‘90s, it's been a while since we've had a woman who raps about (and enthusiastically embraces) high-fashion. Okay. I know you're probably thinking, What about Nicki Minaj? And yes, Onika has her own list of style credentials. But, I'm talking about someone who has an eye like Kimberly Jones — and Love & Hip Hop: New York alum and rapper Cardi B might just be that person.
If you're one of her 7.4 million Instagram followers, you've seen Cardi B posing in the likes of Versace, Gucci, and Moschino. She isn’t wearing costumes, though, she’s using her outfits to express herself.
“She is the type of person that likes to make a big statement,” her stylist, Mikiel Benyamin, told Refinery29. “Before I pull anything, I always ask myself ‘is this a statement?’” The two started working together six months ago, when Cardi released her album, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. “There is definitely an eye for female rappers more than ever,” he adds. “We saw in the ‘90s with Lil Kim, but I definitely think people are looking to female rappers now for a big fashion statement.”
And that’s exactly why I can’t wait to see what Cardi B wears to the BET Awards Sunday evening, where she’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Whether she wins or loses, I’m here for her outfit. I don’t care, I don’t care. We finally have a female rapper who's excited about fashion — and I’m excited about her.