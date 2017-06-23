How To Watch This Weekend's BET Awards Online

One thing's for sure about this weekend's BET Awards: With Leslie Jones as the host and Beyoncé and Bruno Mars topping the nominations list, it will not be dull.
Airing on Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET on BET, the show will feature performers including DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, and more. No word yet on whether anyone will top last year's many homages to Prince — or the Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Freedom performance — but we have our fingers crossed.
"I will not be announcing any of the winners, so let’s hope I will not be in a situation" like the notorious Moonlight-La La Land mixup, Jones joked in a conference call with USA Today this week. This is the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star's first major awards-show hosting job.
Don't have a TV? BET will take care of you. You can stream the show, which will be aired live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A., right on your tablet, computer, or even phone. There's going to be a livestream on BET.com, and you can also watch it on YouTube. Plus, you can catch a special backstage livestream on Twitter at 8:30 p.m. The official hashtag is — you guessed it — #BETAwards.
Besides Beyoncé (seven nominations) and Bruno Mars (five nominations), nominees include Chance the Rapper, Solange, and Migos (with four awards each). This year's presenters will include Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, and La La Anthony.
Get ready for a big night, and heed Jones' words: "Make sure to let everybody know, I wanna promote joy for the show. I want everybody to come to this show to have a good time," she told USA Today. Done and done.
