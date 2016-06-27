Prince’s presence was quite strong at the 2016 BET Awards — and not merely onstage. The late singer, who passed away at the age of 57 in April, was honored with performances by Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe, Tori Kelly, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, The Roots, and Sheila E. But Prince’s gender-blurring, risk-taking sense of style was also felt on the event's red carpet.
Monáe’s black-and-white striped suit, replete with wide flares, was a total homage to the singer she was honoring onstage, while also staying faithful to her penchant for suiting. The Sass & Bide number was paved in sequins and paired with a hat cocked to one side. A slew of hefty rings were piled on Monáe's digits in an accessories-minded nod to the beloved star. Besides the Prince references, we’re getting some referee and Beetlejuice vibes.
"I want to do something that felt Prince-inspired as well as Janelle Monáe classic," she told E! on the red carpet. "I am a no-drama type of girl and I am here to celebrate his legacy in a way [I think] he would like."
Monáe wasn’t the only star to reference the legend’s distinctive style at the Awards. Tia Mowry’s shredded, spangled Roberto Cavalli bandage minidress, dripping in fringe and sparkly beading and paired with Stuart Weitzman heels, was a subtler Prince tribute. (Though her red-carpet attendance was perhaps defined less by the dress and more by her inadvertently spilling the beans that Bey would, indeed, be singing at the event, as speculated.)
So was the androgynous, sheer V-necked black number, choker, and platform boots that EJ Johnson, Magic Johnson’s son (and Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills star) wore for the event, per Bustle.
Celebs have paid tribute to the iconic singer’s aesthetic in previous step-and-repeat situations, including Helen Mirren’s purple gown — and fake tattoo of Prince’s signature symbol — at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Madonna’s metallic lace suit at the Billboard Music awards (in a similarly regal hue). What sorts of Prince fashion hallmarks do you hope to see commemorated on the red carpet next?
