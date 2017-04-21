Part of that universal appeal is that there wasn't just one version of Prince: The guy was a chameleon. You can't say "I love Prince" without asking yourself which one first. His every style era brought something different to music, and with each style shift, so changed the way we perceived the man behind the microphone. But no matter what the details encompassed, they came together with confidence — and there is no confidence like Prince confidence. Now, that is what fashion is supposed to do. If there was no one look for Prince, does there have to be one look for anybody? As an ode to the giant we lost one year ago today, here are some of his best.