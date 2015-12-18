A Goodbye Of Sorts To Pre-Partying

For many women, there’s more to the pursuit of pre-partying than can be answered with just a drink. “It’s about choosing your outfits, putting on your makeup and doing your hair, and anticipating what’s going to happen,” says sociologist Anna Akbari, PhD, former professor of media, culture, and communication at New York University. “Women downplay the party aspect” — i.e. the drinking — “whereas men focus on it as their main event.” In short, the protracted ritual of getting dressed together is definitely a feminine one.



First, subconsciously, there’s an even more important utility in getting dressed as a group. “Pre-partying is very validating,” says Dr. Akbari. “In junior high and high school, girls are constantly coordinating what they’re wearing, and dressing according to a clique. And to a certain extent, we don’t grow out of it that quickly. Pre-partying gives you the comfort in knowing that you’re in good company with other people who are on your team. It’s...I have a crew. I have a group of people that have my back no matter where this night may take us.”



But also, it just makes sense. There’s always someone there to help you zip up, get your eyeliner even, and act as the tie-breaker between two pairs of statement shoes — a helping hand makes getting dressed much more fun. And for some special occasions, you may actually need those hands. Says NYU business student Isha Vij, who attends up to six weddings a year that require a sari, getting ready is actually a necessary group effort: “Tying a sari is so hard! Some people are better than others; when my friends and I need to do it, we’re usually watching a Youtube video with directions on repeat, with three to four people all involved in getting one person’s on.”

