Since the unexpected passing of The Artist Known As Prince, there have been plenty of tributes. From Bruce Springsteen to Beyoncé and the cast of Hamilton, artists around the world have been doing their best to celebrate him. And tonight's BET Awards were a lesson to all other awards shows on how to do a proper Prince salute. Throughout the show, there have been celebrations from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bilal, and Erykah Badu, who all brought the house down.



But it was Jennifer Hudson who gave an unforgettable, chill-inducing performance that we've already watched over and over. (And this is coming from an unbiased, not-a-major-Jennifer-Hudson fan who is also a Beyoncé stan.) Oh, and that hooded white cloak wasn't just a chic fashion moment, but yet another nod to one of Prince's iconic fashion looks:

