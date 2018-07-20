Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jennifer Hudson
Pop Culture
Stevie Wonder Will Lead Aretha Franklin's Funeral
by
Madison Medeiros
More from Jennifer Hudson
Movies
Taylor Swift, James Corden & Jennifer Hudson In Talk To Star In
Cats
...
Rebecca Farley
Jul 20, 2018
Entertainment News
Jennifer Hudson Granted Protective Order After Splitting With Partner Of 10 Years
Meghan De Maria
Nov 17, 2017
TV Shows
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining
The Voice
Carolyn L. Todd
May 11, 2017
Pop Culture
Beyoncé's Mom "Accidentally" Insulted
Dreamgirls
Co-Star...
Effie and Deena might be at it again. In Dreamgirls, the former pals come to loggerheads over songs, the spotlight, and a sleazy dude named Curtis. In
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Gavin Rossdale Copies Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani, Becomes A Coach On
Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and guitarist of the alt-rock band Bush and ex-husband of Gwen Stefani, will be coaching contestants on The Voice UK. "I've
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Jennifer Hudson May Have Just Given The Best Prince Tribute Yet
Since the unexpected passing of The Artist Known As Prince, there have been plenty of tributes. From Bruce Springsteen to Beyoncé and the cast of
by
Arianna Davis
Celebrity Style
Jennifer Hudson's CFDA Awards Look Took Over 1,000 Hours To Create
Sure, custom getups are something we've certainly come to expect on red carpets, especially big-ticket ones like last night's CFDA Awards step-and-repeat.
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Music Tracker
Beyoncé's Heartwarming Message From The Stage For Jennifer Hudson
How do you know if Beyoncé loves you? She tells you on stage in front of thousands. Just ask Jennifer Hudson. Last night, Beyoncé's Formation World
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
Jennifer Hudson Wasn't "Surprised" By Her Tony Snub
Jennifer Hudson made her Broadway debut this season in The Color Purple, but didn't receive a Tony nomination this morning. While the production was
by
Esther Zuckerman
Music
Watch Jennifer Hudson &
The
Color Purple
Cast P...
The world has been splashed in purple lights since news broke of Prince's untimely death. It's perhaps fitting, then, that the cast of Broadway's The
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
Jennifer Hudson Updates Old-Hollywood Makeup In Fall Colors
A classic Hollywood beauty look — red lips, softly contoured skin, and winged eye makeup — will never go out of style. But sometimes, classic is
by
Lexy Lebsack
Health
Jennifer Hudson Shares The Secret To Her Success
Jennifer Hudson is one busy multi-hyphenate. In just the past week or two, the singer-actress-author was spotted in Los Angeles, filming the music
by
Erika Berlin
Movies
Jennifer Hudson Drops A BIG
Sex And The City 3
Clue
UPDATE: Sarah Jessica Parker may have confirmed that a third chapter of the Sex and the City movies is happening. Over the weekend, Parker engaged in a
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Jennifer Hudson's Leaving Weight Watchers
We've always got our eyes on celebrity relationships. And, we don't just mean romantic ones. So many of our favorite stars partner with brands, and
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Jennifer Hudson Looks Bangin' On The Cover Of
V
Okay, someone get us a direct line to Jennifer Hudson, stat. The singer has been looking so good lately, we've got to figure out what she's doing right.
by
Seija Rankin
Diet & Nutrition
Jennifer Hudson On How She Gives Herself A Break
Jennifer Hudson, all-star actress and glamorous superstar, has had her share of weight struggles. Since becoming spokesperson for Weight Watchers in
by
Kelly Bourdet
Celebrity Beauty
Jennifer Hudson Takes Her Pixie To Glam Town
In a world where we're considering making an Excel spreadsheet to track everyone's hair situations, Jennifer Hudson's pixie hasn't been getting nearly
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Jennifer Hudson Show Us How To Wear Lilac Lip Gloss
Jennifer Hudson has been killing it with her beauty looks in all sorts of ways recently, thanks in no small part to her adorable new pixie. She showed
by
Gabrielle Korn
Entertainment News
Jennifer Hudson Enters The Pixie-Cut Game — & Wins!
We've done enough DIY hair tutorials on R29 to prove that we love playing with our long locks. From curls to deconstructed buns, our tresses could always
by
Rebecca Taras
Los Angeles
Heartbreaking: Jennifer Hudson Talks Whitney Just Hours Before He...
Preface: there are major goosebumps imprinted all over this post. Saturday, we had the privilege of joining Jennifer Hudson and Gucci at the GRAMMY
by
Brenna Egan
New York
America's Next Top Style Icon? Jennifer Hudson Wore Givenchy, We ...
We're preaching to the choir when we say Jennifer Hudson looks amazing. She's always been a stunner, but we haven't been able to look away from her
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Jennifer Hudson Has Never Looked Better
Though Jennifer Hudson may have come in seventh place on American Idol, she's certainly more than a seven in the looks department. We've watched her go
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted