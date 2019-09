Jennifer Hudson's CFDA Awards Look Took Over 1,000 Hours To Create

Sure, custom getups are something we've certainly come to expect on red carpets, especially big-ticket ones like last night's CFDA Awards step-and-repeat . But sometimes the process behind a very special-occasion look is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Take Jennifer Hudson's outfit, which she wore while performing a Prince tribute last night.The custom KaufmanFranco jumpsuit was a true labor of love. It took over 1,000 hours for the Champagne-hued, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to get spangled to the hilt with Swarovski crystals — 1,692,000 crystals, to be exact.Those nearly two million crystals were applied (by hand!) by a team of 13 people. Plus, the jumpsuit's construction and bedazzling was a transcontinental affair that went down in eight different countries (Austria, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S.), according to Swarovski reps.More than a million crystals (or any material, really) sounds like a lot, but for a true sense of the opulence of the look, let's revisit another very memorable CFDA Awards getup. Remember Rihanna's ultra-sheer, supremely sparkly Adam Selman dress from two years ago? Well, RiRi's butt-baring number had just an eighth as many Swarovski crystals (216K, to be specific) as Hudson's jumpsuit, as People StyleWatch pointed out Check out Hudson's glimmering getup in action, below.