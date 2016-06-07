Every year, the bar is set very high for the CFDA Awards when it comes to pivotal red carpet moments. It's not the biggest night in fashion for nothing (sorry, first Monday of May). Over time, we've seen Seth Meyers don see-through Marc Jacobs circa 2012, the return of SNL favorite Mango on Alexander Wang's arm back in 2014, and, perhaps most memorably, Rihanna decked out in crystals — and barely anything else (which also transpired in 2014).
Here's the CFDA Awards equation: Take the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's awards season and up the ante with an attendee list filled with the biggest style risk-takers out there (think icons from Alexa Chung to Tilda Swinton) then add the biggest design talents around and their muses. The night is all about celebrating inspiring, boundary-pushing fashion — and invitees don't take the responsibility lightly.
The night was certainly one for the books, from Brandon Maxwell's heartfelt speech (that had even Naomi Campbell daintily wiping away tears) to Beyoncé's surprise appearance to accept this year's CFDA Style Icon award. But it all started way before host Joel McHale even took the stage: First, there was the red carpet, which was essentially a namecheck of all the most zeitgest-y designers in the biz. Olivia Wilde and Karlie Kloss smiled ear-to-ear in their Rosie Assoulin ensembles. Gia Coppola, Hari Nef, Bee Shaffer, and Anna Wintour repped the new Gucci guard. The Olsen siblings (twins Mary-Kate and Ashley and younger sister Elizabeth) matched in all-black looks by The Row. (Seriously, when is that family adopting us?)
Some call it the Oscars of fashion. Others think of it more like an industry-wide graduation. Whichever analogy you prefer, there's sure to be excellent style moments each year. Ahead, we round up some of the best looks of the night.
Here's the CFDA Awards equation: Take the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's awards season and up the ante with an attendee list filled with the biggest style risk-takers out there (think icons from Alexa Chung to Tilda Swinton) then add the biggest design talents around and their muses. The night is all about celebrating inspiring, boundary-pushing fashion — and invitees don't take the responsibility lightly.
The night was certainly one for the books, from Brandon Maxwell's heartfelt speech (that had even Naomi Campbell daintily wiping away tears) to Beyoncé's surprise appearance to accept this year's CFDA Style Icon award. But it all started way before host Joel McHale even took the stage: First, there was the red carpet, which was essentially a namecheck of all the most zeitgest-y designers in the biz. Olivia Wilde and Karlie Kloss smiled ear-to-ear in their Rosie Assoulin ensembles. Gia Coppola, Hari Nef, Bee Shaffer, and Anna Wintour repped the new Gucci guard. The Olsen siblings (twins Mary-Kate and Ashley and younger sister Elizabeth) matched in all-black looks by The Row. (Seriously, when is that family adopting us?)
Some call it the Oscars of fashion. Others think of it more like an industry-wide graduation. Whichever analogy you prefer, there's sure to be excellent style moments each year. Ahead, we round up some of the best looks of the night.