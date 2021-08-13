How Respect‘s Fashion Helped Jennifer Hudson Transform Into The Queen Of Soul

Ramos, who started work on the film while the script was still being written, spent hours with Hudson, looking at research and sketches in order to understand how she was going to transform into her character. “How she was going to create Aretha was really important,” Ramos says. As the actress started to inhabit Franklin, Ramos gradually filled out Respect’s costume closet. “I did my work concurrently, and every now and then, we would meet,” he says. “So a lot of the clothing and the costumes that you see are really my interpretations of what Aretha wore, taking into account the way Jennifer was playing her.”