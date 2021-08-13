Respect Isn’t Just An Ode To Aretha Franklin’s Life — It’s About The Power Of The Black Church

Out of all the emotional moments in the movie, Franklin standing in that church reminded me that being in the presence of the divine is something so hard to describe but so easy to feel; it’s unexpectedly consuming. A few years ago as I sat in my church, while the Praise Team sang hymns, I found myself embarrassed at the tears that sprang. It was as if right there in the lyrics were the refuge and answers I needed to get through the past and prepare for the future. This unpredictable relief that I felt then was what Franklin must have felt when she stood at the podium and sang “Amazing Grace,” as if she were the only person in the room. This was where she belonged, where her musical identity was formed — much like it is for star Jennifer Hudson.