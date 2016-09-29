Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and guitarist of the alt-rock band Bush and ex-husband of Gwen Stefani, will be coaching contestants on The Voice UK.
"I've always been extremely proud to fly the flag for British rock music and I can't wait to join this incredible panel and help discover some new talent," Rossdale said in a statement released to People.
Rossdale is following in the footsteps of Stefani, who was a coach on seasons 7 and 9 of The Voice in the U.S. Her current boyfriend Blake Shelton coached alongside her, which is how they first got together. Shelton remains on the show, and Stefani recently returned to advise his team, leading to some adorable on-screen flirting.
Stefani and Rossdale finalized their divorce in April and now share custody of three children, one of whom shows musical promise himself.
The Voice UK is also welcoming Jennifer Hudson — an appropriate choice given that she got her start on American Idol. They'll be joining will.i.am and Tom Jones as coaches. U.K. residents can start watching the show on ITV next year.
"I've always been extremely proud to fly the flag for British rock music and I can't wait to join this incredible panel and help discover some new talent," Rossdale said in a statement released to People.
Rossdale is following in the footsteps of Stefani, who was a coach on seasons 7 and 9 of The Voice in the U.S. Her current boyfriend Blake Shelton coached alongside her, which is how they first got together. Shelton remains on the show, and Stefani recently returned to advise his team, leading to some adorable on-screen flirting.
Stefani and Rossdale finalized their divorce in April and now share custody of three children, one of whom shows musical promise himself.
The Voice UK is also welcoming Jennifer Hudson — an appropriate choice given that she got her start on American Idol. They'll be joining will.i.am and Tom Jones as coaches. U.K. residents can start watching the show on ITV next year.
Please welcome our brand new coaches for #TheVoiceUK! Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones & Gavin Rossdale join https://t.co/2chbikW5ix in 2017 pic.twitter.com/TrmIEHzcnc— The Voice UK (@ITVvoiceUK) September 28, 2016
Advertisement