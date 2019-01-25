Skip navigation!
Gwen Stefani
Pop Culture
14 Adorably Awkward Cele
by
Jessica Chou
More from Gwen Stefani
Fashion
Gwen Stefani Loves That We Still Love L.A.M.B.
Channing Hargrove
Jan 25, 2019
Pop Culture
Wait, Is Gwen Stefani Engaged?
Kathryn Lindsay
Dec 4, 2018
Pop Culture
Miranda Lambert Hung Up On Her First Post-Divorce Interview
Alexis Reliford
Jul 4, 2018
Beauty
It Looks Like A Gwen Stefani Beauty Line Is In The Works
After two beauty contracts and 20 years in the spotlight, it's about time Gwen Stefani give the people what they've been dreaming of since the '90s: a
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment News
Being A Father To Gwen Stefani's Kids Changed Blake Shelton&...
Turns out, you really can teach an old dog new tricks. Blake Shelton, the sometimes controversial country crooner, has undergone a few changes since he
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have An Unconventional Way Of Commun...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don't just talk to each other like a regular couple — instead, they sing to each other. Stefani joined Giada De
by
Meghan De Maria
Music
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Just Went Full Mr. & Mrs. Claus
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are spreading holiday cheer via song. The Christmas-loving celebrity couple first bonded when they were cast as judges on
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Gwen Stefani Says This Is How She Convinced Blake Shelton To Pose...
When it was first revealed that Blake Shelton was named People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, some of us needed to be convinced it was true simply because he
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment
Gwen Stefani Describes Her Life With Blake Shelton As 'Triba...
With her platinum blonde hair and impeccable sense of style, pop icon Gwen Stefani absolutely exudes glamour. Yet, apparently, she's not afraid of
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment
Blake Shelton Gets Super Mushy Talking About His 'Bond'...
Yesterday, Blake Shelton was named People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. While that may seem like a stretch for some, it’s pretty clear that Gwen Stefani,
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
Gwen Stefani Wants To Rule Christmas Like Mariah Carey
The OG Hollaback Girl wants to be more like the diva that rules the holidays. Entertainment Tonight reports that Gwen Stefani is hoping that her new
by
Christopher Luu
Music
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Losing His Older Brother At 14
Losing a family member is incredibly traumatic, and on Monday, Blake Shelton shared his heartbreaking story of losing his older brother, Richie, who was
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Blake Shelton's Birthday Post To Adam Devine Will Make Gwen ...
Adam Devine and Adam Levine are two Adams with very similar names, who are both in the orbit of country singer and the Voice judge Blake Shelton. However,
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Blake Shelton Can't Stop Singing About Gwen Stefani's L...
When you enter into a new relationship, you can only hope that your partner doesn't snore, judge your Real Housewives addiction, and that your friends
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Blake Shelton's Birthday Wish For Gwen Stefani Will Break Yo...
Gwen Stefani turned 48 this week, and Blake Shelton had a very sweet request for his girlfriend on her special day. In a tweet on Stefani's birthday,
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Style
Gwen Stefani's Custom Vans Are The Ultimate Blake Shelton Ho...
Gwen Stefani is 100% still in love with Blake Shelton and she's got the shoes to prove it. While some celebs use tattoos to show their devotion and
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Wait, Does This Mean Gwen & Blake Are About To Tie The Knot?
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't engaged — but Shelton's new music video has fans hoping the couple will tie the knot sooner rather than later.
by
Meghan De Maria
Beauty
The Stories Behind These Iconic Celebrity Hairstyles Will Shock You
Some haircuts are born from inspiration (a great celebrity reference, a trending style, maybe even a piece of art). Other times, they're an act of
by
Khalea Underwood
Pop Culture
Gwen Stefani's Gone Country For Blake Shelton's Birthda...
There's no doubt (sorry) that Gwen Stefani is in L-O-V-E, folks. You do not buy your sweetheart a giant armadillo birthday cake if your feelings are
by
Erin Donnelly
Beauty
You Will Not Believe How Often Gwen Stefani Dyes Her Hair
Developing an iconic, signature hair look doesn't just happen by accident — at least not in Hollywood. In the case of Gwen Stefani, it's been 20 years
by
Lexy Lebsack
Pop Culture
Watch Gwen Stefani Cheer Up Boyfriend Blake Shelton
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 12 finale of The Voice. Read at your own risk. If you melted during Gwen
by
Erin Donnelly
Billboard Music Awards
That Gwake Kiss At The BBMAs Was Picture-Perfect
Though The Voice has showcased many impressive vocal talents, so far, the singing competition's biggest contribution to the music industry has been the
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining
The Voice
The Voice is losing one gem, Alicia Keys, but welcoming another. NBC announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Hudson is joining the show in season 13. The
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Gwen Stefani Isn't Here For Adam Levine's Dirty Jokes A...
Want to make Gwen Stefani squirm? Make a joke about Blake Shelton's privates. The No Doubt frontwoman was filming an interview with E! News alongside The
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Gwen Stefani Forced To Cancel Vegas Show Due To Unexpected Injury
One hour into the Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala the president of the nonprofit, Larry Ruvo, came out on stage to make an important announcement:
by
Sarah Midkiff
Celebrity Beauty
Gwen Stefani's Sons Paid Homage To Blake Shelton In The Cute...
Does Blake Shelton's forearm tattoo leave you scratching your head? Do you just chalk it up to some sort of country music reference that you don't know?
by
Christopher Luu
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Posted A Ridiculous TBT Of Blake & The Worst Mullet ...
Blake Shelton probably wishes this photo wasn't on the internet. Some things are better left in the past — but if your S.O. is in a teasing mood, all
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Blake Shelton Teases Proposing To Gwen Stefani On
The Voice
It only makes sense that Blake Shelton would toy with the idea of proposing to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on The Voice. It is, after all, where the
by
Christopher Luu
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Talking About How Much She Loves Bla...
Gwen Stefani takes advantage of every opportunity to talk about her boyfriend Blake Shelton — which is good, because we love to hear about it. The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Celebrity Beauty
Gwen Stefani Defends Her Beauty Risks — & That Trademark Red Lip
Gwen Stefani may be just a girl — but she's one that wins Grammy Awards, heads up campaigns for big-name makeup brands, judges hit reality TV
by
Kelsey Castañon
