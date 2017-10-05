Blake Shelton's Birthday Wish For Gwen Stefani Will Break Your Heart

Gwen Stefani turned 48 this week, and Blake Shelton had a very sweet request for his girlfriend on her special day.
In a tweet on Stefani's birthday, which was Tuesday, October 3, Shelton expressed his desire that Stefani not break his heart. "Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!" he tweeted.
Stefani responded to the tweet, too, writing, "@blakeshelton thank u for saving my life gx," along with heart and prayer-hands emoji.
The couple first started dating in November 2015, while they were both working on NBC's The Voice. In their nearly two years together, Stefani and Shelton have shared plenty of sweet photos of themselves together.
Plus, some fans think the two of them might even be thinking about tying the knot — Stefani's sons starred in Shelton's wedding-themed music video for "I'll Name The Dogs." Sure, it's not Stefani herself in the video, but it's still super sweet. Plus, it shows that her kids are getting along well with him, which is always a good sign.
And if you've been waiting for the two to sing together, you're in luck — Shelton is featured on Stefani's holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The album will be released tomorrow, October 6, so there's plenty of time to get in the holiday spirit.
Back in June, when Shelton celebrated his 41st birthday, Stefani also helped him celebrate in style. She threw him a country-themed birthday party fitting for a country star; it even included an armadillo cake. If that's not love, I don't know what is.
