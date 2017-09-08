Wait, Does This Mean Gwen & Blake Are About To Tie The Knot?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't engaged — but Shelton's new music video has fans hoping the couple will tie the knot sooner rather than later.
Shelton's song "I'll Name the Dogs" focuses on that exciting time when two people decide to spend their lives together. Could it be inspired by how happy he and Stefani have been together lately?
Stefani herself doesn't have a cameo in the "I'll Name the Dogs" video, but her two sons, 10-year-old Kingston and eight-year-old Zuma, do. The two boys appear as guests at the wedding staged in the video. Shelton himself, meanwhile, appears as the wedding band singer.
The video is simple, but sweet. It shows the bride and groom getting ready for the wedding, surrounded by their wedding parties and family. There's a nice twist, though — it's not clear which people are the bride and groom as they prepare for the big day. It's easy to assume the couple getting married are the youngest wedding party members, flanked by their parents and grandparents, who are looking at photo albums and sharing mementos. But as we find out at the end of the video, it's actually the eldest couple who are tying the knot, surrounded by their families.
Of course, Shelton and Stefani are much younger than the couple in the video, so we shouldn't read too much into it about their relationship. Still, the song's video is a sweet reminder that people can find love at any age. Even if you're not a fan of Shelton's, just try not to tear up when the couple exchanges their wedding rings.
