Gwen Stefani's Gone Country For Blake Shelton's Birthday Party

There's no doubt (sorry) that Gwen Stefani is in L-O-V-E, folks. You do not buy your sweetheart a giant armadillo birthday cake if your feelings are lukewarm.
Having celebrated boyfriend Blake Shelton's birthday last year with a surprise performance to "Hella Good" at his Colorado concert, the pop star decided to go with a low-key family party this time around. Shelton turned 41 on June 18, which meant he had to share the day with Stefani's dad Dennis on account of it also being Father's Day. Her niece Madeline Stefani also just graduated from college, claiming yet another chunk of Shelton's spotlight.
Not that he seemed to mind. And who would, when they're treated to balloons and smooches from one of the planet's most beautiful women?
"I get to kiss on the birthday boy," Stefani captioned one PDA-packed photo with her main man, whom she's been dating since the fall of 2015.
So, what do you get the man who has everything (and by everything, we mean tons of horses, came baseball caps, and fishing poles)? Apparently the answer is a monster armadillo cake straight out of Steel Magnolias. Is it red velvet (or even edible)? Is Adam Levine going to pop out? Is it a sign that a certain pop singer is one trip to the Cracker Barrel away from going full-on country?
From kisses to critters, scope out the festivities after the jump.
