Blake Shelton’s Bleeped Out Speech About Gwen Stefani Easily Won The People’s Choice Awards

Country superstar Blake Shelton has had a busy year. He's dropped three singles in anticipation of his twelfth studio album Fully Loaded: God’s Country (set for release in early December) and appeared on his seventeenth season on NBC's The Voice — all while being his girlfriend Gwen Stefani's number one fan.
Shelton took home the coveted “Country Artist of 2019” award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. The singer-songwriter was excited to have finally won an award because he was surrounded by winners; Zendaya, whose roles in summer blockbuster Spiderman: Far From Home and Euphoria earned her two prizes, even poked some harmless fun at him for being the last member at their table to hit the stage.
Onstage, Shelton thanked his fans and his co-workers for their continued support, but made sure to save the best for last, turning his attention to Stefani to make an impressive declaration of love. "Gwen Stefani, I love the shit out of you." The camera panned to the "Hollaback Girl" singer, grinning bashfully at her boyfriend's special shout out.
Earlier in the evening, Stefani took to the stage to accept the Fashion Icon Award. Over the course of her thirty-year career, Stefani has served look after look, from the punk rock chic of her No Doubt days to the Harajuku-inspired fashions she is so well known for.
Shelton and Stefani officially went public with their relationship back in 2015 after meeting on The Voice. Shelton, who had just ended his four-year marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, bonded with Stefani over their shared love for music as well as the heartbreak they'd both experienced. "She and I, on paper, we couldn’t be more different,” Shelton said in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE. “But in life, nothing’s ever worked better for me.”
