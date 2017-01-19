Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
People's Choice Awards
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Rocks Artsy Liner At the PCAs
by
Rachel Lubitz
More from People's Choice Awards
Beauty
Beauty Pros Reveal How A-Listers Get Glam For The People’s Choice Awards
Rachel Krause
Jan 19, 2017
Movies
What Johnny Depp's Win At The People's Choice Award Means
Carolyn L. Todd
Jan 19, 2017
Music
Niall Horan Beat Out Zayn Malik To Win A People's Choice Award
Meghan De Maria
Jan 19, 2017
Pop Culture
Blake Lively Doesn't Want To Share Ryan Reynolds
Between the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Golden Globes, Ryan Reynolds has been experiencing some career highs over the last few months. Now it's his
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
What You Didn't Know About Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Look
Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has two things to brag about tonight. Not only did she take home a People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress,
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
Does This Mean Everyone's Forgiven Johnny Depp?
An uncharacteristically humble Johnny Depp accepted a People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Icon Wednesday. He took the stage and mumbled through a
by
Michael Hafford
Music
It's Unanimous: Fifth Harmony Sounds Different Without Camila
Fifth Harmony took the stage for the first time without Camila Cabello, and they didn't look half bad. They did so at the People's Choice Awards in Los
by
Michael Hafford
Music
Blake Shelton Thanks "Hot Date" Gwen After Winning For Album Abou...
Blake Shelton was his typical humble self as he accepted the award for favorite album and favorite male country artist at the People's Choice Awards. He
by
Michael Hafford
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Wrote "Can't Stop The Feeling"
Justin Timberlake gave our early favorite speech at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday. He gave a shout out to wife Jessica Biel and the couple's
by
Michael Hafford
Celebs & Influencers
The Best Looks From The People's Choice Awards Red Carpet
Is it a coincidence that the People's Choice Awards, a show that's voted on by the people, happened just a few days before the inauguration? With
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
The Reason Ashley Greene Won't Do Another
Twilight
At the People's Choice Awards red carpet, host Danny Directo noted to Ashley Greene that we live in the age of revivals. Although there aren't any
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Chrissy Metz Still Cries Every Time She Watches
This Is Us
Chrissy Metz proved why we all loved her as she took the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards just hours after This is Us was renewed for two more
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment News
Here's Every People's Choice Award Winner
Hollywood's superlatives contest, the People's Choice Awards, didn't disappoint this year. We had a front row seat to all the drama at this year's
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
These Are The Most Important Categories At The 2017 People's Choi...
If Hollywood had a popularity contest, it would be the People's Choice Awards. It's one of the few awards shows that leaves it up to, well, the people, to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Of Course Zayn Malik & Niall Horan Would Be Up For The Same Award
This year's People's Choice Awards may be a little awkward for One Direction fans. Turns out, Niall Horan and his former boy bandmate Zayn Malik are up
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Taylor Kinney's Mom Absolutely Loves Future Daughter-In-Law Lady ...
Meeting your significant other's family can be a trying experience, but considering there's nothing Lady Gaga can't do, it's no surprise to hear she
by
Aly Semigran
TV Shows
A Stage Crasher Made
The Talk
's People's Choice Acceptan...
Update: The stage crasher was arrested and released the same day, LAPD Media Relations confirmed to Refinery29. According to E!, Zicario Nicasio was
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
This Is The Chris Hemsworth Video You've Been Looking For
Let's face it: Chris Hemsworth makes everything worthwhile. Heck, he made the otherwise-terrible Vacation reboot tolerable thanks to a much-needed, uh,
by
Aly Semigran
TV Shows
Sandra Bullock's People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech Will Me...
Sandra Bullock scooped up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress tonight, and gosh darn it if she didn't win the award for favorite speech
by
Lauren Le Vine
Celebrity Style
Is It Just Us, Or Is Julianne Hough Channeling Kim K.'s Break-The...
When we spotted Julianne Hough's shimmery, ultra-fitted KaufmanFranco getup on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards tonight, there was a serious
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
TV Shows
The People's Choice Awards Has Its Own Miss Universe Moment
Well, we guess it was bound to happen at one awards show this season. And since the People's Choice Awards was the first mainstream one to occur since IT
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
Lady Gaga Gets A Sweet Shout-out From Her Fiancé At The People's ...
Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney's mom was with him at the People's Choice Awards, where he won Favorite Dramatic TV Actor. That's always a nice move.
by
Esther Zuckerman
Pop Culture
Anne Hathaway Wins The #TBT Game This Week
Anne Hathaway does not always participate in #TBT. But when she does, she brings her A game. Case in point, this week The Intern star shared an epic
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Celebrity Style
The Best Dressed From Last Night's People's Choice Awards
Do not adjust your television. Your screen may have been black-and-white, but you were (probably) not watching I Love Lucy last night. It was just the red
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Ellen Basically Made The Suit She Wore To Last Night's People's C...
If ever there was a maverick style icon of our times, it's Ellen Degeneres. Her particular brand of effortless, tomboy style is a refreshing alternative
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
Ben Affleck & Viola Davis Save The Peoples Choice Awards
The 2015 awards season officially kicked off last night with a non-feminist pixie cut and some sass. Within 15 minutes, America's Favorite Comedic TV
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Chris Evans Escorting Betty White Will Melt Your Cold Winter Heart
Whoever said chivalry is dead wasn't watching the People's Choice Awards last night. Chris Evans and Betty White were seated next to each other for the
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment
15 Memorable Moments From The People's Choice Awards
Every January, awards season kicks off with the delightfully weird People's Choice Awards. It's truly unlike any other ceremony: The winners are
by
Katy Lindenmuth
Celebrity Beauty
Jennifer Hudson Takes Her Pixie To Glam Town
In a world where we're considering making an Excel spreadsheet to track everyone's hair situations, Jennifer Hudson's pixie hasn't been getting nearly
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
Allison Williams Serves Up Edgier Red-Carpet Style
As fans of Girls, we've been waiting with baited breath for the HBO premiere. But, let's talk about something else for a minute — say, Allison
by
Kristin Booker
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted