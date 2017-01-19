Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Wrote “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Justin Timberlake gave our early favorite speech at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday. He gave a shout out to wife Jessica Biel and the couple's son Silas. He revealed that he had been on the 101 Freeway just eight minutes before accepting his award, but smiled his way through shouting out his son and dropping a little bit of knowledge. He leapt up and down alongside Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi before taking the stage to accept the award.
Justin Timberlake celebrates his #PCAs win for "favorite song" in an ecstatic three-way hug with @TheEllenShow and Portia De Rossi. pic.twitter.com/7jITMKSHUF— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2017
First, he told the crowd not to lie to him. Then, he said that he would fire his babysitter if Silas was up watching the show. That, of course, raised the question of how early the toddler's bedtime would be if he was forbidden from watching a show taking place starting at 6 p.m. Pacific. Then we remembered about tape delay. And, to cap his charming speech, Timberlake told the crowd that Silas was the reason that he wrote "Can't Stop the Feeling" alongside superproducer Max Martin. We hope Silas continues to push Timberlake to drop hits. America needs dance music now more than ever. Related Video:
