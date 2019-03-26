Skip navigation!
Justin Timberlake
Music
Missy Elliott & Justin Timberlake Honorary Doctors
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
He Created *NSYNC & Backstreet Boys — He Was Also The Ultimate Con Artist
Kathleen Newman-B...
Mar 26, 2019
TV Shows
SNL
Probably Should Have Rethought That Justin Timberlake “Joke”
Alexis Reliford
Nov 4, 2018
Pop Culture
Justin Timberlake Was Still Seeing Other People When He Started Dating Jessica Biel
Kaitlin Reilly
Oct 30, 2018
Music
This Is Not The Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Reunion We Exp...
The early 2000s were a magical time. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, fresh off their Mickey Mouse Club days, were the celebrity couple that defined
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
These Are The BEST Celebrity Couples Costumes Of The Year
Halloween isn't just a holiday for the kids, famous grown-ups get into the costume game with their own, often meticulously crafted looks. It's a reminder
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Have BDE But He
Is
“Gifted,” A...
The penis propaganda officially continues. Ever since Kyrell Grant’s “big dick energy” tweet went viral, the internet’s been in a frenzy posting
by
Alexis Reliford
Weddings
13 Times Celebrities Crashed The Weddings Of Normals
No matter how big or small your wedding is, one thing you’ll want to keep an eye out for is wedding crashers. Yes, they are real, and no, they aren’t
by
Jen Glantz
Music
Why *NSYNC Waited Until Now To Thank Their Gay Fans
For '90s kids, *NSYNC is more than just the band that gave the world Justin Timberlake. Even the most diehard Backstreet Boys fan would agree that the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
We Finally Know The Crux Of The *NSYNC x Backstreet Boys Feud
Before there was Taylor Swift versus Katy Perry, pop music fans relished in the drama between *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. The times were simpler then,
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Good News: Shawn Mendes Is The New Justin Timberlake
I have good news: Shawn Mendes has stepped up to the plate to become the new Justin Timberlake for millennials, Gen Z-ers, and for all the rest of y'all.
by
Morgan Baila
Stores
The Hubris Of Justin Timberlake's Man Of The Woods Event
If you are a major celebrity on the brink of a major world tour, you launch a merch collection. That is what Kanye West did with Life of Pablo that made
by
Connie Wang
Pop Culture
Why Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Talk About Sex Education Wit...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake haven't let awards season or the stress of the Super Bowl performance get in the way of being parents — not even the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Justin Timberlake Played It Safe At Halftime When He Should Have ...
After all the chatter this weekend about how he was doing Janet Jackson wrong and might be doing Prince wrong if he made him into a hologram, it felt like
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Janet Jackson Confirms She Will Not Perform At The Super Bowl
The halftime rumors have finally been put to rest. Janet Jackson won't be performing at the Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake. While Timberlake previously
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Would We React The Same Way To Janet Jackson’s Boob In 2018?
We use many euphemisms to describe the incident that took place on February 1, 2004, during the halftime show of the XXXVIII Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.
by
Anne Cohen
Music
Justin Timberlake Really Did Go Country On
Man Of The Woods
Since his debut solo album, Justin Timberlake has performed a feat that few artists successfully achieve: making us feel like he is lifting the curtain
by
Courtney E. Smith
Entertainment News
Dylan Farrow Had The Most Savage Response To Justin Timberlake&#x...
Millions of women and allies have taken to social media and to the streets to declare that time is up on sexism, inequality, and sexual harassment. But
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Justin Timberlake Is Offering Up "Supplies," But We Don’t Need Th...
Justin Timberlake's new music video for "Supplies" is just as baffling as people are saying it is. The singer has realized it pays to be woke, and has
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Justin Timberlake Claims He & Janet Jackson Made "Peace" After Th...
Justin Timberlake is heading back to the Super Bowl, and naturally, people have... questions. And Timberlake is here to clear the air with some answers!
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Is This The Title Of A New Justin Timberlake Song Or An Instagram...
Justin Timberlake has been a good sport about the public reaction to his upcoming album, Man Of The Woods. Considering everyone and their mom has made
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About Justin Timberlake’s New Album
After four years, Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album, and it seems like a lot has changed since The 20/20 Experience. The typically dance-y, R&B
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Justin Timberlake Will Gladly Be Your Arm Candy
No, you're not dreaming. Justin Timberlake knows you objectify him, and he's totally OK with it. People reports that the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer
by
Madison Medeiros
Food News
Justin Timberlake, Food Genius, Just Discovered A Whole New Way T...
There's no denying Justin Timberlake is a renaissance man. He's got his sexy croon down, he can act in a drama, and has us in stitches with every one of
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake Finally Fessed Up To Where Sexy Went
Life is filled with mysteries. For instance, what is Victoria's Secret, and what does it feel like to be a plastic bag? But the thing that most often
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Why Justin Timberlake’s Rumored Super Bowl Performance Is So Prob...
If rumors are to be believed (and you never know these days), Justin Timberlake might just be the next halftime performer at the 2018 Super Bowl. Us
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Lance Bass Talks About A Possible JT & Britney Reunion While Hold...
Lance Bass has a Yorkie and he's not afraid to use it...to tell you everything he knows about the rumored reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Kate Winslet Is NOT Romancing Leo In Her New Movie — It's So...
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the kind of Hollywood non-couple that operates as if they were a couple. They openly profess love to one another to
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Unlike Me, Jessica Biel Never Listened To *NSYNC Growing Up
Jessica Biel will always be Mary Camden from 7th Heaven to me, but the actress, wife, and mother has a lot more going on for her in 2017. First she is
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
Pay Your Respects To The Greatest Couple Moment Ever With This T-...
The early-2000s were a simpler time. Sex and the City was still on the air. The first Harry Potter movie had just been released. And Britney Spears and
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Justin Timberlake Plays Good Samaritan After Women Struck By Golf...
Celebrities aren't any better at being Good Samaritans than us regular folks; they just get more attention when they do it. Still, isn't it fun to imagine
by
Erin Donnelly
