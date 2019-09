These Are The BEST Celebrity Couples Costumes Of The Year

Celebrities also really bring their A-game when dressing up for Halloween, because they often have access to tailors and makeup artists that many of us don't. Some stars, like Heidi Klum, even stake their biggest look of the year on Halloween. The former model and Project Runway and American's Got Talent judge takes her costumes very seriously — she's been known to completely transform herself. This year, she dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller, complete with prosthetics and an entourage of zombies right behind her. Klum also throws the buzziest Halloween party of the year, and dozens of costumed celebs descend on her event.