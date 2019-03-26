He Created *NSYNC & Backstreet Boys — He Was Also The Ultimate Con Artist

Kunkel: Ultimately, we wanted to tell the story of the people involved, so what we wanted to do is give everyone involved the platform to be able to talk about their experiences. It's good that we are currently in a time where people are being allowed to speak their truths. And that was something that we definitely wanted to do, and ultimately you saw what we found out, which is that, yes there was a lot of discussion about Lou's behavior that made people feel uncomfortable, that crossed the line, and was inappropriate, but there wasn't any proof that we found that suggested abuse took place. We wanted to present the story as respectfully and as truthfully as we could, from the perspective of the people who lived it.