The Fyre Festival Drama Isn't Over — Now It's Coming For Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Models in the commercial included Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Chanel Iman, which featured them frolicking and swimming in the Bahamas. The models also posted photos from the commercial filming on Instagram and participated in broader social media promotion with paid posts. Jenner may also be forced to disclose more details about a $250,000 payment for a Fyre Festival-sponsored Instagram post. In the now-deleted post, she announced that members of G.O.O.D Music record label were slated to perform and included a discount code for fans to purchase admission tickets. Jenner did not disclose that the post was paid and received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission, which mandates that such social media sponsorships must be disclosed to the public.