The Fyre Festival Drama Isn't Over — Now It's Coming For Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner

The purpose of such subpoenas is to determine how McFarland spent over $11 million of investor funds on the ill-fated fest. This total doesn’t just represent money spent on the celebrity models — it also fees paid to caterers, service staff, and “consultants.” Gregory Messer has been named the trustee of Fyre Media’s bankruptcy, which includes Fyre Festival and the Fyre App, McFarland’s celebrity booking on-demand venture. In total, Messer is expected to account for $26 million of Fyre Media expenditures.