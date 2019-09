Kendall Jenner's Fyre Fest Instagram May Have Actually Changed Influencer Culture

Jenner fits into this insane story, because prior to the festival on January 5, 2017, she posted an Instagram announcing that some members of the G.O.O.D Music family would be performing, and her followers could buy tickets using a discount code she provided. Seems harmless enough, right? However the post, which has since been deleted, was an ad, but Jenner did not tag it as an #ad. Legally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires you to disclose when something is an ad for the sake of transparency. According to a report on Vice, Jenner was paid $250 thousand for the post . If you’re being paid to say something to your 102 million followers, the least you can do is tell us that.