Kendall Jenner Is At The Center Of Another Marketing Disaster

Oh, Kendall. 2017 is not your year — at least when it comes to big brand partnerships. Less than a month after the controversy surrounding the supermodel's Pepsi ad, which the brand pulled following a swift and vast backlash, Jenner finds herself at the center of another fiasco involving something she promoted.
The Fyre Festival, co-organized by Ja Rule (what?), was supposed to be a music-filled paradise where the coolest people and #influencers could shell out $4,00 to $12,000 per ticket (and up to $250,000 for large party VIP packages) for a glamorous, gram-able weekend on Exuma in The Bahamas. But the event devolved into an utter disaster before a single artist on the lineup (which included Blink-182, Tyga, and Lil Yachty) even took the stage — thanks to an apparent total lack of logistical planning, organization, and funds. Festival show runners quickly cancelled the fest and issued refunds, but the shit-show was thoroughly documented on social media, and people are looking for famous faces to drag — including models who promoted the event, like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
Jenner first promoted the festival earlier this year in a now-deleted Instagram post. "So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners," she wrote, referring to artists on her brother-in-law Kanye West's music label including Tyga and Desiigner. (She also provided a party VIP code to her followers.) The 21-year-old's connection to the total mess is not going unnoticed. One person joked, "girl, you better show up and hand a pepsi to everyone scammed by fyre fest quick." Another tweeted, "Why couldn’t Kendall Jenner just bring everybody a Pepsi to save Fyre Festival? Oh yeah, Ja Rule couldn’t even afford the Pepsi." Someone else said "I think the fact that kendall promoted the fyre festival makes it 1000000x funnier," while others joked she needed new representation. Obviously, this is not Jenner's fault — but the resulting tweets are pretty funny. Click through to see the greatest ones.