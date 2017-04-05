Pepsi has since pulled the ad, explaining the company "did not intend to make light of any serious issue." But here’s how I imagine Jenner's role in the “Moment” do-over: We can keep Jenner in a photo shoot on the sidewalk since it's clearly fiction and not real life. She sees a protest marching pass and asks someone how she can help. That person whispers something in her ear and we see Jenner making a phone call. It's to her accountant, and she wires funds to provide legal defense to arrestees and hire a rapper to perform at the end of the protest — she is a Kardashian, after all. She takes a refreshing sip of Pepsi, for a job well done. The end. That would be the kind of inspirational example of meaningful support we need right now.