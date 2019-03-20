Were We Crushing On The Wrong Boy Band Members This Whole Time?

Whether they were the best dancers or the ones with the most vocal prowess, or just the one who never got the shine they should have, these are the definitive MVPs of their bands — the boys turned men who came through in the clutch. This slideshow is full of unpopular opinions. For some of you, this is going to be the vindication you’ve always wanted to throw in the face of that girl who spent her free periods scribbling “Timberlake” as her last name. (Full disclosure: This was me and I have REGRETS.) Others may be compelled to flood my mentions with defences of Omarion or Ashley Parker Angel or Harry Styles, but you know what? I don’t care because these men deserve justice. They’ve earned retribution for their vital contributions to pop culture. Let them have this.