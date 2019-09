10 Underrated Stars To Start Crushing On Immediately, If Not Sooner

Sometimes, it’s nice to have a crush that everyone else isn’t fawning over yet. They can be your affectionate little secret that you only share with the niche corners of the web or with the other fans of that show you’re binging. It pains me to do this but I’m going to share my list of undervalued heartthrobs-in-the-making and It-Girls-in-waiting so you can crush on them now before everyone else does. Hey, what would Crush Day be without objectifying some unsuspecting entertainers? Here they are in no particular order.