OnlyFans Star Elexus Jionde On Knowing Your Worth And Adding Tax

My former mentor and benefactor stopped talking to me. A few “friends” distanced themselves from me. The man I loved and trusted, who never had a problem with my work on OnlyFans, somehow couldn’t understand why I was upset that he showed people footage of our private sex tape. On one hand, as a mainly solo content creator who has never worked with male talent, I was angry at the novelty of a sex tape being sent out for free. The road to $50,000 (and beyond) would have been much easier if I’d worked with men, but being solo was a boundary that I had set for myself. But more than anything, my ex violated that boundary when he recklessly revenge-porned me. As a rape survivor, estranged from my father and my mentor, I felt wounded and violated by his betrayal. But like I said, thick skin. I cried, I smoked, and I moved on — because the love I have for myself and the dreams I chase outweigh any betrayal, any judgement, any pain. But more than that, my personhood, regardless of a sex-negative society’s mission to erase it, is valid. I’ll never settle.