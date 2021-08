The Reaction To Chadwick Boseman’s Last MCU Performance Will Have You In Tears

Boseman was excited to try out this particular version of T’Challa because it was so different, What If…? director Bryan Andrews said during a recent interview for the series. “Because it was a version of him playing the king, but the king without the mantle, the royalty and everything else that goes along with it. He could lighten it up and get more jokey with it. He was excited to bring back that flavour to T’Challa,” he said.