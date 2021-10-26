“Good Girl Gone Bad”: What Gen Z Actually Think About Princess Diana

For Gen Z gays like me, Diana died before we were even born but she still actively contributes to our meme culture, which I think is hilarious.
So many women can relate to her struggle on a human level, regardless of the pressure of being a royal. She put on a brave face despite having her privacy invaded by the media and being gaslit and manipulated by the most powerful family in the country. To me, she is a martyr.
Everyone was very ready for me to pretend she got an Ivy Park PR package, and that she would say 'cunty' to RuPaul. Apparently those are all things she did – spiritually.
It always baffles me seeing leftist people so passionately love Diana. I can understand the general consensus that she was a decent person but at the end of the day she was an aristocrat who married into royalty.
Rest in peace to Princess Diana. Rest in peace babycakes. Its a shame you never got to see drag race UK. You would have been a great judge. You would have loved bimini
jisoo tried to run away with princess diana's dior bag 😭