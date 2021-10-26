“Good Girl Gone Bad”: What Gen Z Actually Think About Princess Diana

The humour and gay icon status that Diana has acquired makes her more accessible but Sheppard believes that this is more as a cultural figure who exists in popular media, not as a "member of an immensely wealthy and archaic institution". For many young people, the increased awareness of the murky legacy of the royals splits public opinion almost in half. On the one hand, she’s class in a glass, sophistication at its utmost, someone whose children would no doubt have made it onto Made In Chelsea if she hadn’t married into the oldest institution in the country. On the other, she’s a Trojan horse sent from the left to eviscerate the ruling class. "I think the term 'people's princess' is pretty hypocritical when discussing someone who was born into the bourgeoisie," says 21-year-old sociology graduate Ella Swann.